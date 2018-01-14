Here’s a list of Martin Luther King Jr. events in the Triad

Looking for a way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy? Here’s a look at local happenings, from the downtown Greensboro parade to service opportunities and a dove release, according to our newsgathering partners at the Greensboro News & Record.

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, 11 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Greensboro.

Volunteer Center Hosts Day of Service: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro. On-site service projects, nonprofit fair, career fair, scavenger hunt with raffle prizes, community art projects and performances from Guilford County school students. Clean-up day, Jan. 13. Sunday Suppers, Jan. 14. Hope Tyler, 336-373-1633, Ext. 104 or https://www.volunteergso.org/mlk-day-of-service.

Prayer and Scholarship Breakfast, 8 a.m., High Point University Community Center (former Sears Call Center) at Oak Hollow Mall. $15. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Bring food donations. 336-883-4127 or 336-887-3610.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Career Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., inside the former Dillard’s on the second floor of Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro. With Triad Goodwill and Volunteer Center. 336-282-7307 or ILoveGoodwill.org.

Worship Service: 11 a.m., High Point University’s Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Tickets not required. Keynote speaker: Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie. Music: HPU’s Genesis Gospel Choir.

High Point University’s Day of Service: Dozens of opportunities to serve the city. http://www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day-of-service/.

MLK Day Birthday Observance and Dove Release: 11 a.m., Washington Terrace Park and Community Center, 101 Gordon St., High Point. Speaker, entertainment, light refreshments, symbolic dove release. Family friendly. Free. 336-883-8599.

Pulpit Forum’s Martin Luther King Jr. Service: 6 p.m., Genesis Baptist Church, 2812 E. Bessemer Ave., Greensboro. Guest speaker: The Rev. John Mendez, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Winston-Salem.

Evening Event, 6 p.m., Williams Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point. Free. Bring food donations. 336-883-4127.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: noon, Saint James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. Speaker: The Rev. Daran H. Mitchell, pastor at Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church. Music: Bennett College Choir. Free lunch. 336-273-6658.

Rockingham County’s Inaugural Day of Service: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Holmes Middle School, 211 N. Pierce St., Eden. Volunteers will help with projects at the school. Volunteers and monetary donations needed. 336-552-0761 or dawn@helprockinghamstudents.org.

National Day of Service: Jan. 15. Volunteer opportunities available by contacting N.C. A&T’s Office of Student Development at 336-334-7792.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service: Jan. 15. UNC-Greensboro students can register as individuals or groups at olsl.uncg.edu. Lunch provided. 336-256-0538.

Children’s Story Hour: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Leaders and educators from the community will narrate stories about the life and legacy of King. Make-and-take art project for kids. 336-274-9199.

38th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration: noon-2 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St., Winston-Salem. Keynote speaker: Gerald L. Durley of Atlanta. Doors open, 11 a.m. Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, in collaboration with the MLK Noon Hour Commemoration Committee, will provide a meal of soup, bread, dessert and drink. 336-971-7852 or muttermde@aol.com.

Embattled leader, Contested Icon, The “Dream” According to King: 2 p.m., International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Discussion with UNCG’s department of history associate professor Thomas Jackson, tackling King’s metaphoric use of the “dream.” 336-274-9199.

“Where Do We Go From Here?” Community Forum: 4 p.m., International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Open discussion with community leaders and representatives about the current state of the African American community and struggles for social justice since MLK. The discussion will be preceded by Part 4 of PBS’ “Black America Since MLK.” 336-274-9199.

MLK Film Fest, showcasing Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech: 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon Jan. 15, International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. 336-274-9199.