Family heartbroken after several puppies stolen from pet store

TEMPE, Ariz. – A family is heartbroken and devastated after two men are accused of stealing several puppies, which in total are worth $30,000.

KNXV reported that police are looking for the suspects after five French bulldogs were stolen from the Animal Kingdom at Arizona Mills pet store last week.

The suspects broke in through a back door and took the puppies in a trash bid. Each one is valued at $6,000.

The Peraza family recently bought "Gwen" and were eager to take the new puppy home for their daughter's 11th birthday, according to KNXV.

"It's not like they stole some random pet at a pet store," Louie Peraza said. "They took our dog."