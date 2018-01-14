Duke Energy crews from the Piedmont depart to Puerto Rico to rebuild their electrical system after Hurricane Maria’s destruction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Duke Energy crews from the Piedmont are headed to Puerto Rico to rebuild their electrical system after Hurricane Maria hit back in September.

Six workers left from Burlington on Sunday morning and will then meet at least two dozen more people in Raleigh.

The crews will pick up about another 40 in Charlotte and then depart straight to Puerto Rico.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still living without roofs and more than 40 percent of the island’s power customers remain in the dark nearly four months after Maria.

The US government had previously said it is committed to helping Puerto Rico, but was confronted with challenging circumstances, including some roads that are narrow, muddied and impassable for large aid-delivery vehicles.