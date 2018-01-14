× Coffee shop coming to downtown Winston-Salem designed to give people with intellectual and developmental disabilities job opportunities

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Downtown may soon have another coffee shop, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

This one will be a little different than others. It will be operated by Moji Coffee and More, and is designed to give people with intellectual and developmental disabilities job opportunities.

The company is looking to partner with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to lease 690 Trade St. from the district. Details of the lease are still being worked out. However, both entities agree on fine points of the use of the 1,475-square-foot facility and the business.

The shop is modeled on Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, a shop in Wilmington. The founder, Amy Wright, won CNN’s Hero of the Year for 2017. The shop is named for her two youngest children, who have Down syndrome. The shop employs 40 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal