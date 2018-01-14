× 2 children, mother dead in double homicide-suicide in North Carolina, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A young boy and girl were killed in northwest Charlotte Saturday night by their mother who then committed suicide, according to WSOC, citing police.

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they responded to the Old Gum Branch Road bridge at Interstate 485 just after 5:30 p.m. for a suicide call and found a woman dead on the interstate.

Authorities said “key information” led officers to a home on Sebastiani Drive, where the woman’s children, ages 7 and 3, were found badly assaulted and alone.

The children were taken to Carolinas Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

