Woman arrested, man wanted after gas station in Eden robbed at gunpoint

EDEN, N.C. – Police in Eden have arrested one suspect and are looking for one more after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night.

Christopher Holland, 46, and Crystal Holland, 38, are accused of robbing the Murphy USA at 214 E. Harris Place at about 10:30 p.m.

Crystal Holland has been arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police are still looking for Christopher Holland.

Crystal Holland was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Wentworth District Court later this month.

Anyone with any information about the crime or the whereabouts of Christopher Holland, can call the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9240 or Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.