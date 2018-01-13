× Woman accused of stealing rabbits from Chatham County home arrested after surveillance image appears to show her near the residence

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. – A woman accused of stealing rabbits from a residence in Chatham County was arrested after a surveillance image appears to show her near the home.

Tracey Boone, 24, of Siler City, has been charged with larceny, according to Sara Pack, the public information officer for the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies started investigating after receiving information on Friday that two rabbits had been stolen from a home near Bennett.

A surveillance image captured a suspect approaching the home, and the victims posted the image to social media, hoping to identify her.

Deputies said users on Facebook identified the suspect within hours and investigators found and charged her.

The rabbits were reportedly found at the suspect’s home and have since been returned safe. The animals were allegedly posted for sale online.

She was arrested just before midnight Saturday and given a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on February 7.