Police looking for man accused of stealing money and cigarettes from Winston-Salem gas station in armed robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a gas station in Winston-Salem at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Speedway at 4019 Reynolda Road shortly after 2 a.m. where police said the suspect entered and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and several packs of cigarettes and left, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 20-25 years old, wearing dark pants with patches, a purple hooded sweatshirt and purple sneakers. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.