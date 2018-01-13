× Nobody hurt after fire at home in southern Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Nobody was hurt, but a family was displaced after a house fire in southern Alamance County on Friday night.

Alamance and Guilford County fire departments responded to 4257 Alpine Lane at about 8:45 p.m., according to Tony Massey with the Alamance County Fire Marshal’s Office.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation. Massey said the family is receiving assistance from other family members and the American Red Cross.

The Alamance County Fire Marshal and Alamance County Sheriff Department was called to assist with the investigation.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but a pet dog is missing after the incident.