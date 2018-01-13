× High Point man charged in 2016 crash that killed two people pleads guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A High Point man charged in a crash in 2016 that killed two people pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Drew Alwine was arrested after the deadly head-on crash on December 18, 2016 on Sandy Ridge Road near the Forsyth County line.

Highway Patrol said Alwine, who was 19 at the time, tried to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone when he struck a car head-on.

Both the driver of that car, Benny Ray Forrest — who was 66 years old — and his 69-year-old passenger, Bessie Kendrick, died from their injuries.