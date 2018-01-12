× Woman arrested after Yadkin County deputies say she had drugs in her vehicle while two young children were present

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. – A Yadkin County woman faces charges after deputies said she had drugs in her vehicle while two young children were present.

Summer Lee Crump, 36, of Boonville, faces various charges including felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.

It happened as deputies were conducting a license check at the intersection of Dobbins Road and US Hwy. 601 at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A vehicle pulled up and during the check, the driver tried to hide a suspicious box under the seat, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office press release.

After checking the box, drug items were discovered, according to deputies. Also, two young children were not properly buckled into their child restraint seats.

The suspect also faces charges of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled drug; felony maintain a vehicle; possess drug paraphernalia; fictitious tag; and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Crump was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond and has court planned for next week.