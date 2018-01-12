Winston-Salem officer saves young man from bridge over Business 40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem police officer saved the life of a young man who was standing on the outside of a railing on a bridge over a busy highway Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., drivers started calling in to 911, saying they saw the man as they passed below the Peters Creek bridge over Business 40. Several officers responded, including Officer Max Herrin, who was already on Peters Creek Parkway.

“When I got to the front of the patrol car he was good and over the edge,” Herrin said.

Police, along with the Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County EMS, arrived and shut down the highway.

With 18 years of experience and a cool head on his side, Herrin approached.

“Addressed him as not one would normally be addressed. I guess I shocked him a little bit,” Herrin detailed. “You know, ‘Hey, what’s up?’”

Herrin said the man stalled long enough for him to get closer.

“I was able to reach out, grab him on the arm and pull him back over,” he said.

The young man was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a local hospital.

“Will I talk about it? No. Not usually, not normally,” Herrin said, acknowledging that he had experienced similar calls over the course of his career. “Just to know that one good thing happened today.”​