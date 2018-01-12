Thomasville concealed carry instructor offering business owners classes after recent jewelry store robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A Thomasville man’s Facebook post is inspiring some local businesses to take action to make sure they stay safe.

Many people were shaken up after the robbery at Avis’ Fine Jewelry store this week.

Suspects held up employees at gunpoint, stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items and later shot a witness.

Sam Rabon is a local concealed carry license instructor. After the robbery Rabon posted on Facebook that he will give a free class to business owners who want to carry a handgun.

"If it comforts them to know that they have the concealed carry permit and carry their gun, I wanted to give them that opportunity," Rabon said.

Rabon says he’s also doing it because he’s seen a lot of misinformation about gun use on social media and hopes the class will educate people.

“It is a very complicated issue when you use a gun and use a gun for self-defense,” Rabon said. “It's not simple. It's not always cut and dry.”

Rabon told us he’s received an overwhelming response.

Alicia Heath from The Menz Room Hair & Beard Parlor reached out with interest.

“I thought it was very very generous,” Heath said. “Businesses in our area need this because we need to protect ourselves and you never know what's going to happen, especially like here we are all females. We are here by ourselves most nights.”

Heath says that although she wants to take the extra precaution, she thinks Thomasville is still a great place to live and work.

“The area is beautiful,” Heath said. “There are nice people, just once in a while you get a bad seed.”