Police investigate after 2 people injured in separate overnight shootings in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating two overnight shootings in Winston-Salem, both of which resulted in injuries.

First, police responded to a gas station on Silas Creek Parkway near Lockland Avenue at about midnight Friday where officers found one person with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is currently in stable condition.

The second shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Inverness Street where police said an innocent bystander was shot while standing outside the Greenway Apartments. That victim is also in stable condition.

Officers said they don’t have suspects in either case and say the two are not connected.

Anyone with any information can all Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.