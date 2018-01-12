× PetSuites, a chain of pet boarding facilities that specializes in dog and cat boarding, daycare and grooming, is opening a facility in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – PetSuites, a chain of pet boarding facilities, is making its Triad debut with a facility at 4832 Koger Blvd., according to the Greensboro News & Record.

It is going up next door to AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater.

PetSuites is specializes in dog and cat boarding, daycare and grooming.

The 14,000-square-foot facility features an additional 7,000-square-foot outdoor yard space with two pools.

