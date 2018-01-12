× Panthers’ Thomas Davis to retire after 2018 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2018 season will be the last for Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis. He told NFL.com Friday he will retire when the season is over.

Davis, who will turn 35 in March, signed in training camp a one-year extension through the 2018 season with the intention of it being his last. He said at the time the deal would allow him to retire as a member of the Panthers, who selected him in the first round of the 2005 draft, WSOC reports.

Davis is Carolina’s all-time leading tackler with 1,015.

Story posting on https://t.co/iLSuC0HswN: #Panthers LB Thomas Davis told our @BCersosimo that 2018 will be his final NFL season. … He'll be in studio this weekend. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2018