Northern Guilford High School students win congressional award

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- It’s a collaboration two Northern Guilford High School students will never forget.

"Take the step, get the courage and get out there," information technology teacher Scott Ilkenhons said.

This is a life lesson suited best for Alex Griswold and Owen Sizemore.

Alex had the first step with his idea to create an interesting app.

"I was thinking of a cool game where you could do a bicycle kick or something," Griswold said.

For Owen, he was full of courage.

He heard about the Congressional App Challenge and immediately thought of Alex’s idea.

"I said, 'Hey, I should consult him and see if wants to do a collaboration to see if we can make a really great project for it,'" Sizemore said.

That’s exactly what they did.

Alex focused on the programming while Owen created the characters and it paid off.

They came in first place in the North Carolina District 6 region.

The app consists of eight levels and it only gets harder as you advance.

It not only got the attention on the national and state levels, but with their classmates and teachers too.

"I got to play the game and I thought it was pretty cool," Ilkenhons said.

Ilkenhons guided the two students along the way as he gave minor critiques.

He said to see what they created so far is only the beginning.

"This is the start,” Ilkenhons said. “You keep going on it and this is how it gets started and how you can get launched".

Alex and Owen took a picture at Rep. Mark Walker’s office as they had certificate in hand and were motivated even more.

"I just know what everything I had done to that point had been worth it," Sizemore said.

"We'll probably continue on that road of making games together,” Griswold said.