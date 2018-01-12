Surry County middle school students make scarves for FOX8’s Give A Kid A Coat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- Each Friday, the entire student body of Gentry Middle School reads a book together, one that comes with a message.

"The purpose is to have every child reading," media coordinator Shannon Snow said. "We are trying to instill a love of reading in every child."

The program is called One Book, One School and following each book, students put the lessons learned to work.

"The kids are so thoughtful and so giving and they want to give back," said Snow.

Their recent book "Pay it Forward" inspired the student body to make scarves for FOX8's Give A Kid A Coat.

"Always help out even if you don't get anything in return," sixth-grader Emmory Thomas said. "It's always to brighten someone's day."

Thomas joined the student body in making 365 scarves on Friday morning that the Salvation Army will distribute.

"I think it's phenomenal that these kids want to pay it forward at such a young age," said Lt. Lea Brooks, with the Salvation Army. "It's going to set them up to be well productive members of society by paying it forward in their own community."

Other recent projects from the program include students donating Christmas trees to hospice homes and Brenner Children's Hospital. They also visited residents of local nursing homes.