Man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend shot dead after ambushing officers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend Thursday afternoon on Carlyle Drive in west Charlotte was killed during a shootout outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters late Thursday night, police told WSOC.

Police Chief Kerr Putney told Channel 9 that Jonathan Bennett, 23, ambushed and shot at officers who were standing outside headquarters around 10:45 p.m., and officers returned fire.

Bennett was hit and fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One female officer was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg but is expected to be OK. Her name has not yet been released.

“It’s obvious he knew we were looking for him,” Putney said. “Times like this make you appreciate people who voluntarily put their lives on the line to keep us safe.”

