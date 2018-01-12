Man struck, killed by his own car while trying to push it off North Carolina highway
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed by his own car Friday morning, according to WTVD.
Troopers said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on US-64 East near Wendell Falls Parkway.
According to the incident report, 24-year-old Daniel Fisher, who was driving a Honda Civic, collided with a Dodge Stratus.
After the collision, the drivers started to push their vehicles off the highway.
As they were doing so, a Dodge Ram hit the Civic, causing it to run the young man over.
Read more: WTVD
35.803191 -78.566085