Man struck, killed by his own car while trying to push it off North Carolina highway

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed by his own car Friday morning, according to WTVD.

Troopers said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on US-64 East near Wendell Falls Parkway.

According to the incident report, 24-year-old Daniel Fisher, who was driving a Honda Civic, collided with a Dodge Stratus.

After the collision, the drivers started to push their vehicles off the highway.

As they were doing so, a Dodge Ram hit the Civic, causing it to run the young man over.

