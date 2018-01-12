Man looking for his daughter after he put her up for adoption nearly 40 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, Ind. – A man in Indiana is looking for his biological daughter, who he put up for adoption nearly 40 years ago, according to WAVE.

"She still was a tiny thing, laying in my arms, I remember," said Jerry Miller. "Beautiful baby."

Miller said he put his daughter up for adoption after doctors told his he needed surgery for a brain aneurysm and would probably be dead or in a vegetative state.

Miller’s wife was 17 years old at the time and people told her she was too young to take care of the baby.

Miller has recovered from his surgery and wants to find his daughter.

"We can still be family and love each other,” he said. “If she didn't want that - we can still be friends."