Man accused of robbing bank in Reidsville at gunpoint earlier this week arrested in Burlington

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – A man accused of robbing a bank in Reidsville at gunpoint earlier this week has been arrested.

Brent Leeon Harris was taken into custody after Burlington police were called to a sweepstakes location Friday morning where somebody had reported seeing the suspect.

Harris had been wanted in connection to the armed robbery at First Citizen’s Bank at 501 S. Main St. on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, demanded money at gunpoint and then left.

Reidsville police had obtained a warrant for his arrested for armed robbery. The suspect has since been jailed under a $60,000 bond.