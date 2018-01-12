× Frozen biscuits distributed to 23 states, including North Carolina, recalled due to listeria concerns

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Mary B’s frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled voluntarily by Hom/Ade Foods, Inc. due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

According to a news release, there have been no illnesses to date associated with the products. The problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product.

The biscuits were distributed to Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia and sold in retail stores.

You find the full list of Mary B’s products affected here.

The affected products may be returned to the place where purchased for a full refund and anyone with questions can call Home/Ade at (855) 562-7773 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.