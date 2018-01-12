Father invites 14-year-old daughter’s bullies to her funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tragic death of a 14-year-old girl from Australia has sparked a campaign to end online bullying, according to Sky News Australia.

It comes as family and friends pay tribute to Amy Everett, known as Dolly, who took her own life last week.

"Dolly was beautiful - just such a free spirited young girl,” said Jessica Dunn, Former Governess. “You either liked her or you loved her, there was nothing in between. She was just gorgeous."

Everett’s life was cut tragically short about eight years after she became the face of iconic brand Akubra.

Her family says her death came after she was subjected to relentless bullying.

Everett’s father invited her bullies to her funeral.

“Please come to our service and witness the complete devastation you have created,” he said, in part on social media.

The family has now started on online campaign to put an end to bullying.

"If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll's life will not be wasted,” Everett’s father said on social media.

Tributes floated in from across the country, including from former prime minister Kevin Rudd.

"This is a tragedy. And an obscenity," he said. "Any form of bullying is an assault on our values. And in this young girl's life with lethal effect." dolly will be Farewelled at a funeral service in Katherine on Friday.