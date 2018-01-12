× Driver charged in December fatal crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A driver is facing charges after a fatal crash in Winston-Salem last month, according to a news release.

Carlos Stefon Miller, 55, of Winston-Salem, is charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury by motor vehicle.

Crews responded to the 4800 block of Shattalon Drive at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15. Police said Nicandro Hernandez was driving a 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera east on Shattalon Drive.

Police said a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Miller was headed west on Shattalon Drive and crossed left of center and into the path of the Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera. Both vehicles collided in the eastbound lane of Shattalon Drive.

Hernandez, 31, of Winston-Salem, died at the scene

Hernandez’s passenger, Judith Cruz Mendoza, 35, of Winston-Salem, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller was issued a $100,000 bond.