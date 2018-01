Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- A cattle truck overturned on U.S. 64 in Davie County Friday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. east of Mocksville near Peter Hairston Road.

U.S. 64 is closed because of the wreck.

There is no word on injuries to the driver of the truck or the animals on board. Around 100 medium stock cattle were on board.

The animals are still in the truck and crews are trying to get them out of the truck as of 5:30 p.m.

35.863915 -80.408031