Carolina Panthers name Norv Turner as the team’s new offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers have named Norv Turner as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Turner has coached 32 seasons in the NFL, including 15 seasons as a head coach and 11 as an offensive coordinator, according to a statement released by the team on Friday.

He most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 to 2016.

Turner also served as offensive coordinator for Dallas from 1991 to 1993, San Diego in 2001, Miami from 2002 to 2003, San Francisco in 2006 and Cleveland in 2013.