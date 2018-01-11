Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A Thomasville organization is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early and they are hoping the community joins in honoring Dr. King's legacy.

The Martin Luther King Social Action Committee was founded 25 years and their King Week celebration is one of the biggest on the East Coast.

The nine days are filled with events they hope everyone will take advantage of.

"If there is any holiday of the year that should highlight adversity this is the holiday. So, we want to invite everybody to take part in the celebration and not watch from the sidelines," said Bishop Dr. George Jackson founder of the MLK Social Action Committee.

Jackson feels that the holiday is inclusive and people of all walks of life can find meaning in Dr. King's teachings.

"What we have been trying to do is dismantle the stigma of racism surrounding the King holiday because Dr. King, if he was anything he was an inclusive man who did not see peoples’ skin color, he saw their character," said Jackson.

Dr. King's legacy is a message that Jackson worries many people have forgotten and he believes that if we ever needed a reminded about what Dr. King fought and died for it is now.

"More than ever we need to be reminded that we are all in this together, that we can get past any hurdles, but we have to be reminded that it is important to build upon our similarities rather than our differences," said Jackson.

If you want to join in their celebration, click here to see their list of events.