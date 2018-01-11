Share The Warmth campaign offers heating help during the cold winter months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- "It's just the right thing to do, to help out your neighbor when you can," said Davis Montgomery, with Duke Energy. That's the spirit of the company's Share The Warmth campaign.

Winter heating bills are getting pricey in the Triad after a week-long cold snap and if you're struggling to make ends meet, it can be a burden. That's why Duke Energy matches any customer donation up to $500,000 to help low-income families. In 2017, they collected $1,200,000 and sent it to different partners.

"It could be the department of social services, it could be a church, just whatever the right agency, Salvation Army," Montgomery said.

And services like the Salvation Army team up with Guilford County DSS through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP, to help you pay the bills. You do need to meet an income test and the application window closes Jan. 31.

Bills can be high this time of year, but that doesn't mean you should avoid paying them all together. Montgomery says you can always call Duke Energy and set up a payment plan to level out your bill during those peak months.