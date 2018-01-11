× Registered sex offender wanted after leaving Surry County Courthouse during jury deliberation

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a registered sex offender, according to a news release.

Joseph Odell Spencer, 43, is a registered sex offender and was tried in the Superior Court of Surry County on Wednesday for failing to report a new address as a registered sex offender.

A Surry County jury found him guilty of this charge.

Spencer had been released on bond after his initial arrest and wasn’t in custody during the trial.

While the jury deliberated, Spencer left the courthouse and did not return.

An order for arrest has been issued for Spencer.

Anyone with information on Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 401-8900.