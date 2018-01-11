× Police looking for suspects accused of robbing CVS Pharmacy in Burlington at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a CVS Pharmacy in Burlington on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to 1149 University Drive at about 8:40 p.m. where police said two men wearing all black entered and demanded money at gunpoint.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a Burlington police press release. No one was injured.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, residents can call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.