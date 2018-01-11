Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of robbing bank in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Police in Reidsville have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a bank earlier this week.

Brent Leeon Harris is wanted in connection to the armed robbery at First Citizen’s Bank at 501 S. Main St. on Tuesday, according to a Reidsville police press release. Harris is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money at gunpoint, according to police.

Police said he was last seen driving a white 4-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, heading east on Harrison Street.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect can call Sgt. K Mitchell at (336) 347-2336 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers (336) 349- 9683. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.