Piedmont Triad hospitals restricting access because of flu

Local hospitals in the Piedmont are restricting access to avoid the spread of the flu.

Cone Health, High Point Regional, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center all announced on Thursday morning that visitation restrictions will be in place for children age 12 and younger.

The restrictions go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday and will last until further notice.

People who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restriction, according to a Novant Health press release.

“We are seeing a steady increase in flu cases in our community and in our hospitals,” said Cone Health Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Bruce Swords, MD, in a press release. “I would like to thank in advance all of our patients, families, visitors and employees for their cooperation and support in keeping the flu away from our patients and suppressing the spread of flu in our communities.”

At least 20 people have died from the flu so far this season in North Carolina.