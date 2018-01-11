Pest-sniffing dog deployed at one of nation’s largest museums to protect art from bugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- One of the nation's largest museums plans to protect its priceless art from pests with a dog, WFXT reports.

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Wednesday introduced their new staff member -- a 12-week-old Weimaraner puppy named Riley.

The dog, once trained, will be tasked with sniffing out insects and other pests that could damage the art.

Riley is part of a pilot program and the museum plans to document the dog's progress. They hope their program could become an industry standard.

Riley will spend the next year in training.

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is the fourth largest museum in the United States.

Nicki Luongo, Director of Protective Services and Riley’s owner and handler, presents the pup with an official volunteer badge. He’s ready to report for duty! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/225o5cv33G — Museum of Fine Arts (@mfaboston) January 10, 2018