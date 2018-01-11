North Carolina school cancels classes after more than 160 students call out with the flu
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Carmel Christian School in Matthews will be closed Thursday and Friday after officials said more than 160 students called out sick Tuesday, according to WSOC.
A school administrator said this is the first time in school history they have had to cancel school because of a flu-like outbreak.
“That’s horrible,” said Tammy Corsino, who lives nearby. “That’s a large amount of children.”
Administrators hope the long weekend will allow sick students extra time to recover and prevent healthy students from being exposed to the flu.
