Man wanted on first-degree murder charge in Burlington arrested at Greensboro motel

GREESBORO, N.C. – A man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Burlington has been arrested at a Greensboro motel.

Vincent Ramon Sowell Jr., 27, of Burlington, had been wanted in the Dec. 20 shooting death of 32-year-old Leonidas Brown, according to a U.S. Marshals Service press release.

Marshals had originally been searching for the suspect in connection to an attempted murder in Mint Hill on Nov. 14, but learned about the Burlington murder while investigating.

Sowell was accused of shooting and killing Leonidas Brown and stealing up to two pounds of marijuana from him. Authorities said the drugs were valued at $2,700.

The U.S. Marshals developed information that Sowell Jr. was in Greensboro, staying at the Oaks Motel. Officials surrounded the motel and called Sowell out with a loudspeaker. He surrendered and was taken into custody.