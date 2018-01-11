Man wanted after missing woman found dead in Winston-Salem arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man wanted by police after a missing woman was found dead in Winston-Salem has been arrested, according to Winston-Salem police.

Anton Thurman McAllister is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and concealment of a death resulting from unnatural causes.

McAllister was located Thursday afternoon inside an abandoned Winston-Salem apartment on State Street and taken into custody.

Ann Marie Carter was reported to Winston-Salem police as missing in the early morning hours of Dec. 24, 2017.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, while investigating an unrelated matter in the area of 3420 Old Greensboro Road, Winston-Salem police officers located Carter’s body.

Evidence located at the scene indicated that the body had been purposely concealed.

Winston-Salem police say Carter and McAllister conspired to sell a controlled substance on the morning of Dec. 24.

McAllister is currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.