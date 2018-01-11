Kernersville man has extensive tin collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Frank Lynch's decorative tin collection is literally wall to wall. He has over 600 of them that are almost everywhere from the kitchen to dining room, even some in the bathroom.

"I moved into an apartment in 1982 and I didn't have anything to set on the counters so I went to a yard sale and bought two and it just kept growing," said Lynch, who started the collection before he and his wife Vicki got married. "For some reason they just attract me."

The collecting bug sort of bit his wife too, she collects nutcrackers.

"He said if I'm going to collect something you are going to collect them too," Vicki said.

"I try to get her one every Christmas," he said.