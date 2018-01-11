Greensboro Opera to perform Rossini’s ‘The Barber of Seville’ this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Feel like taking in some big city culture this weekend? You may be interested in this.

Wednesday night was the dress rehearsal for the Greensboro Opera’s performance of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville.”

This is quite the production at the UNC Greensboro Auditorium and the show will be open to the public.

Rising opera star David Pershall is in town from New York and will sing in the role of the character Figaro.

Click here for information about times and getting tickets.