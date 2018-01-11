× Former Ziggy’s site in Winston-Salem to become home of new music venue called Ramkat

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new live-music venture is opening in the former Ziggy’s site on West Ninth Street, and it involves Richard Emmett, a longtime booster of Winston-Salem’s music scene, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The Ramkat is an 11,670-square-foot concert hall, with a grand opening set for mid-March. Over the past few weeks, work has taken place on the outside of the venue, feeding the rumor mill on social media.

Ziggy’s, the former occupant of the building at 170 W. Ninth St., closed in 2016. Ziggy’s was one of Winston-Salem’s pre-eminent live music venues, with roots stretching back to the 1970s.

Emmett is a co-owner and the managing partner of The Ramkat, along with Andy Tennille, a local music promoter, music journalist and photographer.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal