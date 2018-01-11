Chilly Bear visits FOX8 ahead of 2018 Triad Chill Polar Plunge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilly Bear stopped by the FOX8 studios Thursday ahead of the 2018 Triad Chill Polar Plunge for Special Olympics North Carolina.

The 2018 Triad Chill Polar Plunge is coming back to Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, brave individuals will be "freezin’ for a reason" to benefit Special Olympics North Carolina.

It’s a fun family event, with a costume contest, music, raffles and lots of fun activities. Traditional plungers pay $50, dip-a-toe participants pay $25 and children ages 4-10 pay just $25.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. For more information in the Triad Chill Polar Plunge, click here.