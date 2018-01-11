Asheboro mother continues to search for answers 5 years after daughter was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- It's a pain no mother should have to go through.

“There's no such thing as closure. Closure means going back to the way it was and we can't go back to the way it was,” Angela Jackson said.

Nearly five years ago, someone stabbed and killed her 31-year-old daughter Nova “Nikki” Robinson inside her home on Cherokee Street in Asheboro.

“It's a constant ache in my heart that's always going to be there.” Jackson said.

Robinson was a mother of two and studied at Randolph Community College to become a registered nurse.

However, on Jan. 28, 2013, Jackson heard the words that will never leave her mind.

“'Nova is deceased.' After that, it was a blur,” said Jackson.

Officers say someone called 911 around 6 p.m. that evening after finding Nova dead inside her home on here Cherokee Street.

“She was taken in the prime of her life. She was coming into her own,” Jackson said through tears.

While Jackson doesn't believe in closure, she wants nothing more than for her daughter's case to be solved.

"I’m ready for the next chapter to begin. I’m ready for her to rest. It's been too long,” she said.

Detectives say this is still a very active case, but for now no one is in custody.

Jackson says she is now working with Randolph County Community College to establish a scholarship in Robinson’s name.

Police say they need your help. If you have any information about this case you're asked to call them or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.​