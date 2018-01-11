× Alamance County deputies arrest 1 of 3 suspects in connection to home break-in in 2016 where man was shot and injured

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested one of three suspects in connection to a burglary in Alamance County in 2016 that resulted in a man being shot and injured.

Timothy Lynn Haithcox, 21, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury and first-degree burglary.

Alamance County deputies were called to a home on Scarlett Court in the southern portion of the country shortly before 2 a.m. July 21, 2016.

The initial call indicated that there had been a burglary and a victim had been shot. It was reported that three people broke into the home and a man was shot and seriously injured.

The case has remained open under active investigation since that time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Haithcox has been identified by investigators as one of the three suspects involved. An active investigation is still underway to identify the other two suspects.

He had been jailed previously on multiple charges from both the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Burlington Police Department.

Haithcox was placed under an additional $250,000 secured bond bringing his total bonds to $2,370,000.