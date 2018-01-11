90-year-old Winston-Salem woman going strong with bowling, dancing and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- "Lead by example" has been one of the guiding principles for Sarah Brooks, of Winston-Salem.

Brooks recently celebrated her 90th birthday. One of her birthday celebrations was at her favorite bowling alley.

But bowling is only a small part of this pretty fascinating lady.

While she doesn’t tap dance with the “Snappy Tappers” anymore, she still finds time to visit her friends for a quick routine.

Brooks also recently started painting, so at 90 years old, she is still going strong.