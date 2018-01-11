× 2-month child found safe; police hunt for Charlotte homicide suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a 2-month old baby has been found safe and unharmed after police officers investigating a homicide discovered the child was missing WSOC reports.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call Thursday afternoon on Carlyle Drive.

Police found a woman shot and killed inside the home.

Detectives said they are looking for Jonathan Bennett in the case. They believe Bennett took the 2-month old Journei Bennett, who he shared with the victim.