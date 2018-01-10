Winston-Salem police investigating homicide after missing woman found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A woman who was reported missing to police on Christmas Eve was found dead Saturday, according to Winston-Salem police. Detectives are now investigating her death as a homicide, as well as searching for the man with whom she was last seen.

Ann Marie Carter was reported to Winston-Salem police as missing in the early morning hours of Dec. 24, 2017.

Carter was the subject of a Silver Alert.

“Even for most families, even families who are estranged, they tend to come together around the holidays, and now you have a family that’s not estranged and because of Christmas being so closely, where you have families that come together closer than before, by her not reaching out to her family it was very concerning to us,” said Sgt. G.A. Dorn, of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, while investigating an unrelated matter in the area of 3420 Old Greensboro Road, Winston-Salem police officers located Carter’s body.

Evidence located at the scene indicated that the body had been purposely concealed.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday positively identified the body as Carter’s.

In the early afternoon Saturday, Carter’s 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was recovered in the 1600 block of East 25th Street. Evidence suggested the vehicle had been driven very recently and the license plate for the vehicle, DBX-2439, was stolen.

Because Carter was last known to have been in the company of Anton Thurman McAllister, detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department have been actively seeking to locate and interview McAllister.

McAllister currently has an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit a felony.

“We had interviewed several individuals that had contact with Ann Carter and Anton McAllister and they put them together last,” Dorn added. “Then we had reports of Mr. McAllister later and he was not seen with Ms. Carter.”

McAllister has no permanent address and is known to frequently occupy or operate a white 1991 Jeep Cherokee.

“Transient person,” Dorn said, of McAllister. “He has nowhere to be and plenty of places to go. So, everybody look out for him, if they see him call us.”

Dorn added that McAllister has family in Lumberton.

Although Dorn tells FOX8 he doesn’t believe McAllister poses an imminent threat to the public, he adds that “the investigation is serious and we want to be able to take him into custody without any further incident.”

Police add that McAllister’s Jeep is not properly registered, so there is a possibility he may be using the stolen license plate from Carter’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.​