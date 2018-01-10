× Winston-Salem man charged with fatally hitting man with vehicle

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 62-year-old Winston-Salem man has been charged with hitting and killing another man walking in a crosswalk in mid-December, according to a press release.

Domingo Hernandez, 62, of Winston-Salem, died Dec. 17 after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of North Patterson and North Glenn avenues Saturday around 4 p.m. the day before.

Hernandez was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado while he was walking in the crosswalk.

On Tuesday, officers arrested and charged Ronnie Lee Moore in connection with Hernandez’s death.

Moore is charged with death by motor vehicle, failure to stop for a red light and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.