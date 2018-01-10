Two dogs die after being groomed at PetSmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLEMINGTON, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman is searching for answers after her beloved bulldog died after being dropped off to be groomed at PetSmart, according to PIX11.

Danielle DiNapoli dropped off her 8-year-old bulldog Scruffles at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 29. She said she received a call from the store at 10:35 a.m. and was told to go to a nearby vet. When she arrived at the veterinarian's office, the pup was dead.

“She was just a great wonderful lovable dog, she loved people, she loved being in our house, she loved family she loved playing with the tub she was just a beautiful joy,” DiNapoli said.

DiNapoli started a Facebook page called "Justice for Scruffles" and discovered that another woman went to the same PetSmart and her dog died just days later.

PetSmart released a statement to PIX11 on the incident, saying they are conducting an internal investigation:

“We are truly saddened by the loss of Scruffles. We immediately conducted a comprehensive internal investigation and found the associates involved followed all policies and procedures consistent with care and services provided to breeds such as bulldogs. The outstanding piece of the investigation is the result of the necropsy report, which will likely assist in understanding the overall circumstances leading to Scruffles’ unfortunate passing. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Scruffles’ family, and we continue to be in contact with them during this difficult time.”

DiNapoli said she yet to see any written documentation or report from PetSmart about the incident.