Tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturns in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturned in Oak Ridge Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Haw River Road and Linville Road in Guilford County. Troopers say 39-year-old Devin Edward Long, of Summerfield, fell asleep at the wheel, went off the road and hit a shoulder before overturning.
A passerby saw the crash and pulled the driver from the truck as it caught fire. Long was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Long has been charged with careless/reckless driving.
Some turkeys were killed and its unknown how many were on the truck.
36.173469 -79.988928