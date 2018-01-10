Tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturns in Oak Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK RIDGE, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturned in Oak Ridge Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Haw River Road and Linville Road in Guilford County. Troopers say 39-year-old Devin Edward Long, of Summerfield, fell asleep at the wheel, went off the road and hit a shoulder before overturning.

A passerby saw the crash and pulled the driver from the truck as it caught fire. Long was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Long has been charged with careless/reckless driving.

Some turkeys were killed and its unknown how many were on the truck.

TURKEYS ON THE LOSE! Truck carrying the birds overturned on Haw River Road. pic.twitter.com/v03EmBMI7T — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 10, 2018