Teen who accused Greensboro police of mistreatment charged with attempted murder

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A teenager who made headlines in Greensboro after his mother accused the city’s police department of mistreating her son during his 2016 arrest is now facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in Gibsonville.

Jose Demaris Charles, 17, of 143 Jett Drive in Reidsville, also faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries for the same incident on Christmas Eve.

Gibsonville police responded at 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 to the 800-block of East Joyner Street where they found 36-year-old Donald Robert Stanfield shot in the abdomen.

Stanfield was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro in stable condition.

